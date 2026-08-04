Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Trading Down 5.3% - What's Next?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.30 and last traded at $50.2150. 911,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,256,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

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Trending Headlines about Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted FFO was $1.73 per diluted share , above the $1.65 analyst consensus, while revenue of $662.8 million also exceeded expectations. Results were characterized as better than feared. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted FFO was , above the $1.65 analyst consensus, while revenue of $662.8 million also exceeded expectations. Results were characterized as better than feared. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained the midpoint of its 2026 adjusted FFO outlook at $6.40 per share and narrowed the range to $6.35–$6.45 . Full-year EPS guidance of $6.35–$6.45 is broadly in line with the $6.40 consensus. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q2 earnings better-than-feared

Management maintained the midpoint of its 2026 adjusted FFO outlook at $6.40 per share and narrowed the range to . Full-year EPS guidance of $6.35–$6.45 is broadly in line with the $6.40 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly leasing volume rose 60% from the first quarter to 1.04 million rentable square feet, and liquidity remained substantial at $3.6 billion. The company also declared its regular $0.72-per-share dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reports 2Q26 diluted loss

Quarterly leasing volume rose 60% from the first quarter to 1.04 million rentable square feet, and liquidity remained substantial at $3.6 billion. The company also declared its regular $0.72-per-share dividend. Neutral Sentiment: Recent institutional activity was mixed, with 289 investors increasing positions and 293 reducing them. Insider activity over the past six months was more favorable, led by purchases from Executive Chairman Joel Marcus, but this is not a direct quarterly operating catalyst.

Recent institutional activity was mixed, with 289 investors increasing positions and 293 reducing them. Insider activity over the past six months was more favorable, led by purchases from Executive Chairman Joel Marcus, but this is not a direct quarterly operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: ARE reported a $73.7 million net loss , or $0.43 per diluted share, compared with $2.33 of earnings per share a year earlier. Revenue fell 13% year over year, and operating-property occupancy was 86.9% at quarter-end, or 90.9% including leases scheduled to commence later. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Reports 2Q26 Results

ARE reported a , or $0.43 per diluted share, compared with $2.33 of earnings per share a year earlier. Revenue fell 13% year over year, and operating-property occupancy was 86.9% at quarter-end, or 90.9% including leases scheduled to commence later. Negative Sentiment: Leverage remained elevated, with net debt and preferred stock at 7.0 times annualized adjusted EBITDA, potentially limiting flexibility while biotech and life-science real estate demand remains uneven.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $51.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 6.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.93%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,256. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $805,429,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,348,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $563,418,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $295,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $217,466,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,720,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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