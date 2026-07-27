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Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Alfa Laval logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on Alfa Laval, with four buy ratings, two holds and one sell among seven covering firms. Pareto Securities recently upgraded the stock to “Buy,” while Deutsche Bank maintained its “Buy” rating.
  • Alfa Laval’s latest quarterly earnings came in below expectations, with EPS of $0.52 versus the $0.62 consensus, while revenue of $1.87 billion matched estimates.
  • ALFVY opened at $58.81 and remains near its 12-month high of $62.95; the company has a $24.31 billion market capitalization and analysts expect full-year EPS of $2.33.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Alfa Laval.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on ALFVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Alfa Laval from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Stock Performance

ALFVY opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Alfa Laval has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26.

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Alfa Laval had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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