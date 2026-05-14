Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 3.2% - Here's What Happened

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.61 and last traded at $141.0750. 19,057,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 11,965,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.81.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s cloud and AI businesses remained the main bright spot, with cloud revenue up 38% year over year and AI-related revenue continuing to grow at a rapid pace, reinforcing the view that BABA is becoming a larger AI infrastructure player in China.

Alibaba’s cloud and AI businesses remained the main bright spot, with cloud revenue up 38% year over year and AI-related revenue continuing to grow at a rapid pace, reinforcing the view that BABA is becoming a larger AI infrastructure player in China. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms raised price targets after the report, including HSBC, JPMorgan, Barclays, and Mizuho, signaling that analysts see meaningful upside if AI and cloud growth continues to scale.

Multiple Wall Street firms raised price targets after the report, including HSBC, JPMorgan, Barclays, and Mizuho, signaling that analysts see meaningful upside if AI and cloud growth continues to scale. Positive Sentiment: Reports that U.S. authorities may allow Nvidia H200 chip sales to approved Chinese firms, including Alibaba, could support AI development and ease some supply constraints for the company’s broader AI push.

Reports that U.S. authorities may allow Nvidia H200 chip sales to approved Chinese firms, including Alibaba, could support AI development and ease some supply constraints for the company’s broader AI push. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba also declared a dividend, which is supportive for shareholders, but it is not the main driver of the stock’s move today.

Alibaba also declared a dividend, which is supportive for shareholders, but it is not the main driver of the stock’s move today. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings fell far short of estimates as aggressive spending on AI, cloud, commerce, and food delivery crushed profitability, with core profit plunging sharply.

Quarterly earnings fell far short of estimates as aggressive spending on AI, cloud, commerce, and food delivery crushed profitability, with core profit plunging sharply. Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth was only modest and came in slightly below expectations, reminding investors that Alibaba’s turnaround is still uneven despite the AI narrative.

Revenue growth was only modest and came in slightly below expectations, reminding investors that Alibaba’s turnaround is still uneven despite the AI narrative. Negative Sentiment: Several headlines highlighted continued pressure on margins and investor concern that heavy AI spending has not yet translated into near-term earnings power.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $338.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,744 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 68,013 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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