Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 1.3% - What's Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.62 and last traded at $128.99. Approximately 10,687,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 12,084,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled Qwen3.8-Max , a 2.4-trillion-parameter model it describes as competitive with leading global systems, including models from Anthropic. The launch strengthens Alibaba’s position in China’s AI race and supports the investment case for greater Alibaba Cloud usage, enterprise workloads and future AI monetization. Alibaba Releases New AI Model as Competition Intensifies

Alibaba unveiled , a 2.4-trillion-parameter model it describes as competitive with leading global systems, including models from Anthropic. The launch strengthens Alibaba’s position in China’s AI race and supports the investment case for greater Alibaba Cloud usage, enterprise workloads and future AI monetization. Positive Sentiment: The model is expected to become widely accessible, with an open-weights release planned for developers. Investors may view this as a strategy to accelerate adoption, build developer mindshare and funnel more computing demand to Alibaba Cloud. Qwen’s reported performance and low-cost AI economics also reinforce Alibaba’s competitive positioning against U.S. and Chinese rivals. Alibaba unveils its most capable AI model to date

The model is expected to become widely accessible, with an open-weights release planned for developers. Investors may view this as a strategy to accelerate adoption, build developer mindshare and funnel more computing demand to Alibaba Cloud. Qwen’s reported performance and low-cost AI economics also reinforce Alibaba’s competitive positioning against U.S. and Chinese rivals. Positive Sentiment: Commentary portrays Alibaba as a central hub of China’s AI ecosystem, combining cloud infrastructure, proprietary accelerators and in-house models. Access to proxy cloud capacity and a hybrid hardware strategy could help the company manage U.S. chip restrictions while sustaining AI development. The AI Chip Blockade Is Creating a Shadow Market

Commentary portrays Alibaba as a central hub of China’s AI ecosystem, combining cloud infrastructure, proprietary accelerators and in-house models. Access to proxy cloud capacity and a hybrid hardware strategy could help the company manage U.S. chip restrictions while sustaining AI development. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba’s valuation appears attractive relative to the sector, with reported long-term earnings growth expectations supporting upside potential. However, analysts note that growth must translate into cash flow, while geopolitical tensions could continue to limit the stock’s valuation multiple. Alibaba Will Remain Structurally Undervalued Until China Reduces Geopolitical Friction

Alibaba’s valuation appears attractive relative to the sector, with reported long-term earnings growth expectations supporting upside potential. However, analysts note that growth must translate into cash flow, while geopolitical tensions could continue to limit the stock’s valuation multiple. Negative Sentiment: Robbins LLP and Rosen Law Firm announced securities class actions related to allegations that Alibaba failed to disclose potential U.S. sanctions or restrictions tied to its alleged classification as a Chinese military company. The litigation could create legal costs, reputational damage and renewed investor concern over regulatory and geopolitical exposure. Alibaba Stockholder Class Action Alert

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.90.

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Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business's 50-day moving average is $112.78 and its 200-day moving average is $132.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Alibaba Group news, CEO Fan (Fj) Jiang sold 13,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $164,305.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,065.70. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $2,126,906.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 280,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,026.40. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Steadtrust LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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