Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 4.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.50 and last traded at $127.2920. 14,513,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 12,093,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.25.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled Qwen3.8-Max, a 2.4 trillion-parameter model that it says is competitive with leading global systems, including models from Anthropic. The launch boosts confidence in Alibaba’s ability to compete with both Chinese and U.S. AI developers. Alibaba shares rally after unveiling its most powerful AI model

Alibaba unveiled Qwen3.8-Max, a 2.4 trillion-parameter model that it says is competitive with leading global systems, including models from Anthropic. The launch boosts confidence in Alibaba’s ability to compete with both Chinese and U.S. AI developers. Positive Sentiment: The model is expected to be released publicly as open weights, potentially accelerating developer adoption, expanding enterprise workloads and increasing demand for Alibaba Cloud services. Investors view the release as a way to connect the company’s AI research with longer-term cloud monetization. Alibaba's Latest AI Move Is Getting Investors' Attention

The model is expected to be released publicly as open weights, potentially accelerating developer adoption, expanding enterprise workloads and increasing demand for Alibaba Cloud services. Investors view the release as a way to connect the company’s AI research with longer-term cloud monetization. Neutral Sentiment: The announcement comes amid intensifying competition in China, with Moonshot AI’s recently launched Kimi K3 reportedly using a larger 2.8 trillion-parameter model. Alibaba’s claims about benchmark performance may improve sentiment, but the model’s commercial impact has not yet been demonstrated. Alibaba unveils its most capable AI model

The announcement comes amid intensifying competition in China, with Moonshot AI’s recently launched Kimi K3 reportedly using a larger 2.8 trillion-parameter model. Alibaba’s claims about benchmark performance may improve sentiment, but the model’s commercial impact has not yet been demonstrated. Negative Sentiment: Open-weight AI could intensify price and competition pressures across the industry, while training and computing costs could weigh on returns before cloud revenue meaningfully increases. Separately, a law firm’s securities-investigation announcement represents a potential legal overhang, although no wrongdoing has been established. Securities class action investigation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $305.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day moving average of $132.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alibaba Group news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $81,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 607,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $59,216.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 511.0% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 259,580 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,028 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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