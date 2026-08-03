Alico (ALCO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share and revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 115.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALCO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.40. 4,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Alico has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

Alico Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Alico's payout ratio is presently -8.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alico in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alico by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,232 shares of the company's stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALCO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alico in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alico from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Alico from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alico

About Alico

Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and land management company headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. The company owns and manages over 110,000 acres of land in southwestern Florida, with operations focused on citrus groves, sugarcane production, forestry and other row crops. Alico leverages its extensive land holdings to support integrated agricultural and environmental stewardship practices.

In its citrus division, Alico cultivates and markets fresh oranges for both the retail and processing markets, while its sugarcane segment supplies raw cane to domestic sugar mills.

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