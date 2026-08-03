Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $17.84. Alight shares last traded at $18.9380, with a volume of 68,100 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ALIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alight from $2.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Alight from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alight

Alight Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $508.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,783,776 shares of the company's stock worth $85,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alight by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,937,324 shares of the company's stock worth $84,558,000 after purchasing an additional 348,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,777,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534,921 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,626,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Alight by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 19,168,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,488,000 after buying an additional 1,187,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company's stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc NYSE: ALIT is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight's core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

Further Reading

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