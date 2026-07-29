Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$111.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATD. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$101.20.

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Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD stock traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 604,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,023. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$68.30 and a one year high of C$95.15. The firm has a market cap of C$83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$86.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 20.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

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