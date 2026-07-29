Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Stock Price Up 9.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. ATB Cormark Capital Markets now has a C$1.60 price target on the stock. Alithya Group traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.12. Approximately 195,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 57,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Alithya Group from C$1.75 to C$1.55 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alithya Group from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Ventum decreased their price target on shares of Alithya Group to C$2.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$1.93.

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View Our Latest Analysis on ALYA

Alithya Group Trading Up 11.8%

The company has a market capitalization of C$110.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.81.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$113.78 million during the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. Analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. will post 0.0400733 EPS for the current year.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

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