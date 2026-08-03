Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Alkermes logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Alkermes has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from 18 analysts: 12 recommend buying, four advise holding, one recommends selling and one rates it a strong buy. The average 12-month price target is $54.56.
  • Analyst views remain mixed, with Wells Fargo raising its target to $65 and maintaining an overweight rating, while JPMorgan set a $61 target with a neutral rating and Bank of America maintained an underperform rating.
  • Insiders sold 24,068 shares worth approximately $1.13 million over the past three months, while institutional investors own a substantial 95.21% of Alkermes’ outstanding stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.5625.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Alkermes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkermes from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkermes

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $463,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,267.39. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,034 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $109,897.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 227,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,291,284.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,281. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $2,479,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 688,563 shares of the company's stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company's stock.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $48.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.92 and a beta of 0.34. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Alkermes Right Now?

Before you consider Alkermes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alkermes wasn't on the list.

While Alkermes currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines