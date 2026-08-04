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Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Allegiant Travel logo with Industrials background
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Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.000--0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.6%

ALGT stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.09. 440,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.22. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $123.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.08. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. Allegiant Travel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALGT

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,339 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company's stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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