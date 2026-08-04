Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.08, FiscalAI reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. Allegiant Travel updated its Q3 2026 guidance to -1.000--0.000 EPS.

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Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 440,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $123.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,339 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $654,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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