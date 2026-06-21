Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.8889.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore raised shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

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Allegion Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $133.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.72. Allegion has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.05%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Allegion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $842,026,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegion by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,232,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $750,584,000 after acquiring an additional 260,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $427,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Allegion by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,593,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $412,876,000 after acquiring an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allegion by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,402,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $223,335,000 after acquiring an additional 157,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

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