Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.6 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -642.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $243.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14,844.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12,315.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company's stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc NASDAQ: ALGM is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro's product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

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