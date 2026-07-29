Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Insider Amanda Brooke Kopetsky Sells 13,472 Shares

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) insider Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 13,472 shares of Alliance Laundry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $363,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,937. This represents a 64.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amanda Brooke Kopetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 12,747 shares of Alliance Laundry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $344,678.88.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 809 shares of Alliance Laundry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $21,843.00.

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Alliance Laundry Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE ALH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 608,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,706. The firm's 50 day moving average is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.32. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.89 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alliance Laundry by 11,068.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alliance Laundry by 1,683.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,001 shares of the company's stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Laundry by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,337 shares of the company's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alliance Laundry from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alliance Laundry from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Alliance Laundry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alliance Laundry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alliance Laundry from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALH

About Alliance Laundry

Alliance Laundry Systems NYSE: ALH is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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