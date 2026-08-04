Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Insider Sells $160,800.00 in Stock

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) insider Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 286,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,568.80. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Samantha Leigh Hannan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares of Alliance Laundry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $157,620.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares of Alliance Laundry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $153,960.00.

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Alliance Laundry Stock Up 5.0%

NYSE ALH traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 782,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,886. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.63.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.89 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Alliance Laundry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alliance Laundry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Laundry from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alliance Laundry from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alliance Laundry from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliance Laundry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Laundry by 74.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alliance Laundry by 11,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Alliance Laundry Company Profile

Alliance Laundry Systems NYSE: ALH is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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