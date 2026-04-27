Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $998.50, Zacks reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.41%.

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Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,363,174 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,741 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,636.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 268,637 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 253,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,165 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 213,496 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,274,381 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $82,793,000 after buying an additional 211,400 shares during the period. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.50.

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Alliance Resource Partners News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Resource Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised multiple quarterly and yearly EPS forecasts — Sidoti’s M. Mathison increased Q1–Q4 2026 quarter forecasts and lifted FY2026 to $2.47 (from $2.37), and raised FY2027 to $2.54 (from $2.40). Several individual quarter forecasts for 2026–2027 were also nudged higher (for example, Q1 2026 to $0.56, Q2 2026 to $0.65, Q3 2026 to $0.68, and Q3/Q4 2027 increases). These upgrades signal improving analyst expectations for coal volumes/pricing or margin outlooks and are a bullish fundamental catalyst for ARLP.

Sidoti raised multiple quarterly and yearly EPS forecasts — Sidoti’s M. Mathison increased Q1–Q4 2026 quarter forecasts and lifted FY2026 to $2.47 (from $2.37), and raised FY2027 to $2.54 (from $2.40). Several individual quarter forecasts for 2026–2027 were also nudged higher (for example, Q1 2026 to $0.56, Q2 2026 to $0.65, Q3 2026 to $0.68, and Q3/Q4 2027 increases). These upgrades signal improving analyst expectations for coal volumes/pricing or margin outlooks and are a bullish fundamental catalyst for ARLP. Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s stock‑grader list entry — Barron’s provides a stock‑grader/data page for ARLP, which offers investor metrics but no new company news; useful for reference on valuation/quality metrics. Barron's Stock Grader

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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