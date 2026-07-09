Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.1818.

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Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alliant Energy

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,277 shares of the company's stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,516 shares of the company's stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 72,151 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,380 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $76.37 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $60.91 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Alliant Energy's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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