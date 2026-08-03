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Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Mizuho

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Alliant Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy’s price target from $76 to $75 while maintaining a neutral rating, implying approximately 6% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: Alliant has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $77, based on nine Buy ratings and five Holds.
  • Alliant exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.65 EPS versus the $0.58 consensus and revenue of $971 million versus $896.94 million expected; institutional investors own nearly 80% of its shares.
  • Interested in Alliant Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNT. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.94 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Alliant Energy's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 799.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,393,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,117 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $82,265,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,057,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,166 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,614,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,805,214 shares of the company's stock worth $117,357,000 after buying an additional 867,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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Analyst Recommendations for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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