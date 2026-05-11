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Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Allianz Technology Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Allianz Technology Trust hit a new 52-week high on Monday, reaching GBX 672 before last trading at GBX 669, up from its previous close of GBX 661.
  • The trust remains well above its recent averages, with a 50-day moving average of GBX 557.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 538.66.
  • It has a £2.30 billion market cap and recently reported quarterly EPS of GBX (1.11), while posting a strong return on equity of 21.46% and net margin of 96.52%.
  • Interested in Allianz Technology Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 672 and last traded at GBX 669, with a volume of 93287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 661.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 557.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 538.66. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 96.52%.

About Allianz Technology Trust

(Get Free Report)

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world's key technology companies are headquartered. The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally. The team looks to identify major trends ahead of the crowd and invest in stocks that have the potential to be tomorrow's Apple, Google or Microsoft. The Trust invests in mid to large technology companies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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