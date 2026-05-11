Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 672 and last traded at GBX 669, with a volume of 93287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 661.

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Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 557.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 538.66. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 96.52%.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world's key technology companies are headquartered. The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally. The team looks to identify major trends ahead of the crowd and invest in stocks that have the potential to be tomorrow's Apple, Google or Microsoft. The Trust invests in mid to large technology companies.

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