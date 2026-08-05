Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.1714) per share and revenue of $0.0020 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALLO opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $655.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.48. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $1.60 to $3.85 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 3,747,397 shares during the period. Kalehua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Patient Square Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 4,963,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,390,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,302 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,383,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,419 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company's pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

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