Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Hits New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $225.49 and last traded at $220.3510, with a volume of 185433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.62.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $452.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 25.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company's revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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