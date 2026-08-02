Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $357.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.72.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $287.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $197.81 and a 1 year high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 104.81%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Key Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed its Buy rating and assigned a $425 price target, while JPMorgan, RBC, Oppenheimer, and Stifel maintained bullish ratings despite lowering their targets. The revised targets remain well above the current trading level. Analyst ratings and price targets

Chardan Capital reaffirmed its rating and assigned a $425 price target, while JPMorgan, RBC, Oppenheimer, and Stifel maintained bullish ratings despite lowering their targets. The revised targets remain well above the current trading level. Positive Sentiment: Alnylam reported continued strength in its transthyretin franchise, including record quarterly Amvuttra sales, and revenue increased substantially from the prior-year period. These results support the company’s underlying commercial momentum. Alnylam Q2 2026 earnings call

Alnylam reported continued strength in its transthyretin franchise, including record quarterly Amvuttra sales, and revenue increased substantially from the prior-year period. These results support the company’s underlying commercial momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly lowered their targets: JPMorgan cut its target to $375, RBC to $350, Oppenheimer to $350, Stifel to $318, Wells Fargo to $316, and Morgan Stanley to $300. Ratings range from Buy/Outperform to Equal Weight, indicating optimism about valuation but greater near-term uncertainty. Analyst price-target changes

Analysts broadly lowered their targets: JPMorgan cut its target to $375, RBC to $350, Oppenheimer to $350, Stifel to $318, Wells Fargo to $316, and Morgan Stanley to $300. Ratings range from Buy/Outperform to Equal Weight, indicating optimism about valuation but greater near-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded some consensus measures but missed the $2.05 Zacks estimate, while revenue of $1.29 billion fell short of the roughly $1.32 billion consensus. Alnylam Q2 earnings miss

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share exceeded some consensus measures but missed the $2.05 Zacks estimate, while revenue of $1.29 billion fell short of the roughly $1.32 billion consensus. Negative Sentiment: The company cut its 2026 product-revenue outlook to $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion, reflecting normalization in second-line Amvuttra demand and headwinds affecting the ATTR-CM market. The guidance reduction is the primary catalyst behind the stock’s decline. Alnylam lowers 2026 outlook

The company cut its 2026 product-revenue outlook to $5.3 billion-$5.7 billion, reflecting normalization in second-line Amvuttra demand and headwinds affecting the ATTR-CM market. The guidance reduction is the primary catalyst behind the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations following the results and guidance cut. These announcements may add reputational and legal overhang, although they do not establish wrongdoing. Securities-fraud investigation

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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