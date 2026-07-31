Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Oppenheimer

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.63% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $357.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $428.05.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.75. 1,840,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $197.81 and a 12-month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

More Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, above the $1.63 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 66.9% year over year to $1.29 billion. The company also highlighted continued strength in its transthyretin (TTR) business. Alnylam quarterly earnings report

Alnylam reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, above the $1.63 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 66.9% year over year to $1.29 billion. The company also highlighted continued strength in its transthyretin (TTR) business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to see substantial long-term value despite lowering estimates. Stifel maintained a “buy” rating with a $318 price target, Needham retained “buy” with a $357 target, and Chardan reaffirmed “buy” with a $425 target. Analyst rating updates

Analysts continue to see substantial long-term value despite lowering estimates. Stifel maintained a “buy” rating with a $318 price target, Needham retained “buy” with a $357 target, and Chardan reaffirmed “buy” with a $425 target. Neutral Sentiment: Alnylam’s 2026 revenue guidance is now $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, broadly around the $5.6 billion analyst consensus, but the range and commentary indicate reduced confidence in near-term growth. Alnylam lowers 2026 outlook

Alnylam’s 2026 revenue guidance is now $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, broadly around the $5.6 billion analyst consensus, but the range and commentary indicate reduced confidence in near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations following the selloff. These announcements are generally shareholder-solicitation notices and do not establish wrongdoing, but they add headline and potential litigation risk. Securities fraud investigation announcement

Several law firms announced securities-fraud investigations following the selloff. These announcements are generally shareholder-solicitation notices and do not establish wrongdoing, but they add headline and potential litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $1.29 billion missed the $1.32 billion consensus, and another report placed EPS at $1.84 versus a $2.05 estimate. The combination of the revenue miss and lower Amvuttra/ATTR-CM expectations prompted multiple analysts to cut price targets, including Wells Fargo to $316 and Stifel to $318. Alnylam Amvuttra outlook article

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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