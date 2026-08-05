Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $167.9970 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $231,494.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,149.40. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $70,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 574.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 146.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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