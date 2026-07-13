Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.56, but opened at $35.72. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $35.6520, with a volume of 27,255 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 4.5%

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.55. The business's 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $231,494.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,149.40. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $513,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 635,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,919,507.47. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 62,368 shares of company stock worth $2,092,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $62,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $70,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 574.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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