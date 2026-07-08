Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Up 7.4% - Still a Buy?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.3290. 336,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 673,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 7.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $513,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 635,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,919,507.47. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 8,625 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $301,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 270,003 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,105. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 62,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,331 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,361.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,075 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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