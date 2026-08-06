Alpha Cognition (ACOG) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Alpha Cognition to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $4.3840 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. Alpha Cognition had a negative return on equity of 58.35% and a negative net margin of 232.23%. On average, analysts expect Alpha Cognition to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Cognition Price Performance

ACOG stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Alpha Cognition has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha Cognition from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Cognition presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha Cognition

Institutional Trading of Alpha Cognition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Cognition during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Cognition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Alpha Cognition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Cognition by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 291,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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