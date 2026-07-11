Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMR. Zacks Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $187.75.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.67. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $253.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $182.46 and its 200 day moving average is $195.06.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $535.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 3,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $828,104.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,326. The trade was a 27.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 985,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,798,137.62. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 164 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 403 shares of the energy company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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