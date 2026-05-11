Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect Alpha Tau Medical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $0.0470 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Alpha Tau Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

DRTS stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $748.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.11. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 70,081 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,165 shares of the company's stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRTS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha Tau Medical currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRTS

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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