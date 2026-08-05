Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.96 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 41.07%.

Here are the key takeaways from Alpha Teknova's conference call:

Second-quarter revenue rose 18% to a record $12 million , with growth broad-based across customers and major markets aside from cell and gene therapy. Gross margin improved to 40.1%, while free cash outflow declined sharply to $0.6 million from $2.3 million a year earlier.

, with growth broad-based across customers and major markets aside from cell and gene therapy. Gross margin improved to 40.1%, while free cash outflow declined sharply to $0.6 million from $2.3 million a year earlier. Teknova raised 2026 revenue guidance to $45 million-$47 million , implying approximately 14% growth at the midpoint, and now expects full-year free cash outflow below $8 million.

, implying approximately 14% growth at the midpoint, and now expects full-year free cash outflow below $8 million. Management cited potential longer-term growth from more than 70 therapies and diagnostics in clinical trials, improving biotech funding, and commercial investments, but said the funding benefit has not yet reached revenue and expects most sales impact from the commercial buildout in early 2027.

Cell and gene therapy demand remains muted, while operating expenses are expected to remain at least $8 million per quarter through year-end. The company still expects adjusted EBITDA to turn positive only after reaching approximately $52 million-$57 million in annualized revenue, and its 2027 target remains in the low-$50-million range.

The company officially launched Build-Tek, an AI-powered custom-product configurator intended to shorten custom order design from weeks to a few business days and encourage catalog customers to adopt higher-value custom products; management expects it to support growth rather than generate direct software fees.

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Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Shares of TKNO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 128,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,252. Alpha Teknova has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $300.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 19.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,484 shares of the company's stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 163,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 117,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Massar Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massar Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,595 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKNO. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKNO

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc NASDAQ: TKNO is a life science tools and reagents company that develops, manufactures and distributes proprietary products to support research, drug discovery and biomanufacturing. Its offerings target academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and diagnostic developers, with a focus on high-purity reagents and optimized workflows designed to accelerate molecular biology and protein science applications.

The company's portfolio includes molecular biology reagents, cell culture buffers, in vitro translation kits, custom recombinant proteins, high-throughput screening buffers and other specialized formulations.

Further Reading

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