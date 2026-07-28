Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 23,417 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $442,112.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,206,440.82.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,771,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,499,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.70 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $359.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s Q2 results provided the main bullish catalyst: revenue rose 24.2% year over year to $119.8 billion, while EPS of $9.11 substantially exceeded the $2.87 consensus estimate. Google Cloud growth and continued strength in Search and YouTube are helping investors view AI investments as potentially monetizable. Alphabet Q2 Strength Reinforces The Bullish Case

Alphabet’s Q2 results provided the main bullish catalyst: revenue rose 24.2% year over year to $119.8 billion, while EPS of $9.11 substantially exceeded the $2.87 consensus estimate. Google Cloud growth and continued strength in Search and YouTube are helping investors view AI investments as potentially monetizable. Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst view. KeyCorp also modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 from $17.80. Analysts set Google stock price target

Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst view. KeyCorp also modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 from $17.80. Positive Sentiment: Asset Management One added approximately 117,216 Alphabet shares, worth about $41.9 million, in its latest portfolio disclosure. This signals continued institutional interest following the earnings-related pullback. Asset Management One fund update

Asset Management One added approximately 117,216 Alphabet shares, worth about $41.9 million, in its latest portfolio disclosure. This signals continued institutional interest following the earnings-related pullback. Positive Sentiment: YouTube reached a multiyear agreement to include Peacock content for U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening the platform’s entertainment offering and subscription value. YouTube and Peacock agreement

YouTube reached a multiyear agreement to include Peacock content for U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening the platform’s entertainment offering and subscription value. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s rebound reflects dip-buying after its post-earnings selloff, but shares remain below their 200-day moving average, indicating that technical momentum is not yet fully repaired.

The stock’s rebound reflects dip-buying after its post-earnings selloff, but shares remain below their 200-day moving average, indicating that technical momentum is not yet fully repaired. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet lifted its 2026 capital-expenditure forecast to roughly $195 billion-$205 billion. Investors worry that the AI infrastructure buildout could pressure free cash flow and returns before revenue catches up. Hyperscalers face higher capital expenditure scrutiny

Alphabet lifted its 2026 capital-expenditure forecast to roughly $195 billion-$205 billion. Investors worry that the AI infrastructure buildout could pressure free cash flow and returns before revenue catches up. Negative Sentiment: European rivals may seek as much as $10 billion in damages after a roughly $1 billion Digital Markets Act fine related to Google’s alleged self-preferencing and app-store practices. The potential litigation adds regulatory and financial uncertainty. Google rivals seek damages after EU fine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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