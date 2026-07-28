Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,206,440.82 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,206,440.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $442,112.96.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,382,371.77.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $5.80 on Tuesday, hitting $332.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,204,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,492,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.70 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s Q2 results provided the main bullish catalyst: revenue rose 24.2% year over year to $119.8 billion, while EPS of $9.11 substantially exceeded the $2.87 consensus estimate. Google Cloud growth and continued strength in Search and YouTube are helping investors view AI investments as potentially monetizable. Alphabet Q2 Strength Reinforces The Bullish Case

Alphabet’s Q2 results provided the main bullish catalyst: revenue rose 24.2% year over year to $119.8 billion, while EPS of $9.11 substantially exceeded the $2.87 consensus estimate. Google Cloud growth and continued strength in Search and YouTube are helping investors view AI investments as potentially monetizable. Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst view. KeyCorp also modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 from $17.80. Analysts set Google stock price target

Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst view. KeyCorp also modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate to $17.88 from $17.80. Positive Sentiment: Asset Management One added approximately 117,216 Alphabet shares, worth about $41.9 million, in its latest portfolio disclosure. This signals continued institutional interest following the earnings-related pullback. Asset Management One fund update

Asset Management One added approximately 117,216 Alphabet shares, worth about $41.9 million, in its latest portfolio disclosure. This signals continued institutional interest following the earnings-related pullback. Positive Sentiment: YouTube reached a multiyear agreement to include Peacock content for U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening the platform’s entertainment offering and subscription value. YouTube and Peacock agreement

YouTube reached a multiyear agreement to include Peacock content for U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers, potentially strengthening the platform’s entertainment offering and subscription value. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s rebound reflects dip-buying after its post-earnings selloff, but shares remain below their 200-day moving average, indicating that technical momentum is not yet fully repaired.

The stock’s rebound reflects dip-buying after its post-earnings selloff, but shares remain below their 200-day moving average, indicating that technical momentum is not yet fully repaired. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet lifted its 2026 capital-expenditure forecast to roughly $195 billion-$205 billion. Investors worry that the AI infrastructure buildout could pressure free cash flow and returns before revenue catches up. Hyperscalers face higher capital expenditure scrutiny

Alphabet lifted its 2026 capital-expenditure forecast to roughly $195 billion-$205 billion. Investors worry that the AI infrastructure buildout could pressure free cash flow and returns before revenue catches up. Negative Sentiment: European rivals may seek as much as $10 billion in damages after a roughly $1 billion Digital Markets Act fine related to Google’s alleged self-preferencing and app-store practices. The potential litigation adds regulatory and financial uncertainty. Google rivals seek damages after EU fine

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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