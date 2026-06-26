Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 2.2% - What's Next?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $333.69 and last traded at $334.7060. Approximately 79,988,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 21,806,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.19.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 2.2%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $366.32 and its 200-day moving average is $331.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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