Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Sold Off Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Representative Dan Crenshaw (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOG. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on June 1st.

Representative Dan Crenshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United States 3x Oil Fund NYSEARCA: USOU on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META on 6/1/2026.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of GOOG opened at $351.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.05 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 190,654 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $59,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $106,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $383.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Crenshaw

Daniel Crenshaw (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Crenshaw (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Crenshaw defeated Todd Litton (D), Patrick Gunnels (L), and Scott Cubbler (Independent) in the general election on November 6, 2018. He advanced to a Republican primary runoff on May 22, 2018, where he defeated Kevin Roberts. The runoff election was called after no candidate won 50 percent of the vote in the Republican primary on March 6, 2018. A retired lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, Crenshaw served in the Navy SEALs for ten years. Prior to running in 2018, Crenshaw had not previously served in elected office. Crenshaw's candidacy received media attention, including an appearance on Fox and Friends. U.S. Reps. Pete Sessions (R-Texas), whom he previously worked for as a military legislative assistant, and Scott Taylor (R-Virg.) endorsed Crenshaw's candidacy. Crenshaw served as a Navy SEAL from 2006 to 2016. He was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and lost his right eye in an IED explosion in Afghanistan. He earned a bachelor's degree in international affairs from Tufts University and an M.P.A. from Harvard.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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