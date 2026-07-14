Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Up 1.9% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $357.88 and last traded at $357.33. Approximately 11,201,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 21,462,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.67.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $378.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm's 50 day moving average is $369.19 and its 200-day moving average is $335.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here