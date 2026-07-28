Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder Sells 63,297 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,206,440.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $442,112.96.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,901,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,325,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $361.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.82 and a 52 week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $9.11 versus the $2.89 consensus and revenue of $119.8 billion versus estimates of $117.1 billion. Accelerating Google Cloud growth, resilient Search demand and early AI monetization are supporting the bullish case. Forget AI Capex Concerns - Buy Alphabet After Excellent Q2 Earnings

Alphabet’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $9.11 versus the $2.89 consensus and revenue of $119.8 billion versus estimates of $117.1 billion. Accelerating Google Cloud growth, resilient Search demand and early AI monetization are supporting the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 earnings forecast to $17.88 per share and maintained an Overweight rating with a $445 price target. These actions indicate that some analysts view the selloff as an opportunity to buy the dip. Analysts set Google GOOGL stock price target

Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 earnings forecast to $17.88 per share and maintained an Overweight rating with a $445 price target. These actions indicate that some analysts view the selloff as an opportunity to buy the dip. Positive Sentiment: A multiyear agreement to bring Peacock programming, including sports and Universal content, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. could strengthen YouTube’s subscription value proposition and broaden its content ecosystem. NBCUniversal and YouTube ink deal

A multiyear agreement to bring Peacock programming, including sports and Universal content, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. could strengthen YouTube’s subscription value proposition and broaden its content ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary increasingly frames the recent technology weakness as sector rotation rather than a collapse in AI demand. Alphabet’s cloud expansion and reported capacity constraints suggest the AI infrastructure cycle remains intact, although investors are demanding clearer returns on spending.

Market commentary increasingly frames the recent technology weakness as sector rotation rather than a collapse in AI demand. Alphabet’s cloud expansion and reported capacity constraints suggest the AI infrastructure cycle remains intact, although investors are demanding clearer returns on spending. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to approximately $195 billion-$205 billion. The scale of the AI buildout contributed to negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company, intensifying concerns about cash returns, profitability and the risk of overinvestment. Hyperscalers face higher capex scrutiny

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to approximately $195 billion-$205 billion. The scale of the AI buildout contributed to negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company, intensifying concerns about cash returns, profitability and the risk of overinvestment. Negative Sentiment: Following a record $1 billion European fine, rivals are preparing private damage claims that could total as much as $10 billion, creating a potentially significant legal and regulatory overhang. Google rivals line up seeking damages

Following a record $1 billion European fine, rivals are preparing private damage claims that could total as much as $10 billion, creating a potentially significant legal and regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Reports that shared Claude conversations and files were publicly searchable through Google exposed potential sensitive information, raising privacy, trust and reputational concerns, though the issue primarily involves Anthropic’s sharing controls.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 18,694 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lee Kelleher & Klein Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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