Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 2.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $410.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $339.82 and last traded at $339.32. 19,289,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 32,269,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.29.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $279.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $369.67.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $730,481,906.96. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock valued at $94,216,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $307.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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