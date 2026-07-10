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ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:AIFC) Stock Price Up 1.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
ALT5 Sigma logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • ALT5 Sigma shares rose 1.6% on Thursday, trading as high as $0.5632 before closing at $0.5565, though volume was well below average.
  • The stock remains under pressure from analysts: Wall Street Zen downgraded it to “strong sell,” and MarketBeat shows an overall consensus rating of “Sell.”
  • Recent fundamentals were weak, with the company reporting a loss of $2.14 per share on $4.71 million in quarterly revenue, alongside negative margins and return on equity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:AIFC - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.5632 and last traded at $0.5565. 336,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,219,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5480.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered ALT5 Sigma from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIFC

ALT5 Sigma Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:AIFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ALT5 Sigma had a negative return on equity of 68.25% and a negative net margin of 2,483.94%.The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALT5 Sigma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALT5 Sigma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALT5 Sigma in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ALT5 Sigma by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company's stock.

About ALT5 Sigma

(Get Free Report)

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.

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