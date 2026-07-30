Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $488.7080 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3,253.61% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $424.18 million. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 6.2%

ALTG opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.73. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 100,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,940 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALTG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALTG

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc NYSE: ALTG is a North American distributor of material handling and logistics equipment. The company offers a broad lineup of forklifts, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, tow motors, pallet jacks and related attachments, serving manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial facilities. Through its network of branch locations, Alta Equipment provides customers with new and used sales, short- and long-term rentals, and integrated fleet management solutions designed to support operational efficiency.

In addition to equipment sales, Alta Equipment supports customers with comprehensive after-sales services.

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