Altimmune (ALT) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $0.0020 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 214,860.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.57%. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Altimmune Trading Down 0.0%

Altimmune stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,299. The company has a quick ratio of 29.56, a current ratio of 29.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $583.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.27. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altimmune

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,477 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,824 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,881 shares during the last quarter. Vines Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, dedicated to the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms to create intranasal vaccine candidates and novel therapies targeting liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Altimmune's approach emphasizes the stimulation of both systemic and mucosal immune responses to address unmet medical needs in infectious and chronic conditions.

Among its lead programs, NasoVAX is an investigational intranasal influenza vaccine designed to provide broad, long-lasting protection through a single, non-invasive dose.

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