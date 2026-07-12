Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.7143.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALT. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,373,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,119,703 shares of the company's stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 1,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 275,025 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,996,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 1,559,562 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 787,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Stock Performance

ALT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 29.56, a current ratio of 29.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $593.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.25. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.57% and a negative net margin of 214,860.98%. On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, dedicated to the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms to create intranasal vaccine candidates and novel therapies targeting liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Altimmune's approach emphasizes the stimulation of both systemic and mucosal immune responses to address unmet medical needs in infectious and chronic conditions.

Among its lead programs, NasoVAX is an investigational intranasal influenza vaccine designed to provide broad, long-lasting protection through a single, non-invasive dose.

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