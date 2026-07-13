Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Raymond James Financial

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$57.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD lowered Altius Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$57.36.

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Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALS

Altius Minerals Stock Down 2.5%

TSE ALS traded down C$1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting C$61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 74,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,654. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.40. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$27.08 and a 12 month high of C$65.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 9.96.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.17 million for the quarter. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 543.91% and a return on equity of 32.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Altius Minerals

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Stephanie Hussey bought 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.96 per share, with a total value of C$86,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,521 shares in the company, valued at C$943,830.16. This trade represents a 10.11% increase in their position. Insiders own 19.00% of the company's stock.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

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