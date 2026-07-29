Alto Ingredients (ALTO) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $231.2370 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $224.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.65 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alto Ingredients Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.13. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 769,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,548,506.01. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 275,552 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 487,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALTO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alto Ingredients from $5.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Alto Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALTO

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: ALTO is a diversified producer of alcohol-based products and specialty ingredients for industrial, food, beverage and personal care applications. The company’s core offering centers on ethanol produced for fuel markets, as well as an expanding portfolio of natural and organic alcohols, glycerin and other ingredient solutions. Alto’s product lines serve a range of end markets, including renewable fuels, confectionery, flavorings, cosmetics and sanitizers.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Alto Ingredients operates a network of production facilities across the United States.

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