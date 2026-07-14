Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $26.7020, with a volume of 43532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JonesTrading decreased their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Alto Neuroscience from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.52 and a quick ratio of 20.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $924.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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