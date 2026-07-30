Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.88 and traded as high as C$48.49. Altus Group shares last traded at C$47.68, with a volume of 148,966 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$55.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIF

Altus Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,384.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.88.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.23 million during the quarter. Altus Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Altus Group's payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan purchased 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.90 per share, with a total value of C$85,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,529,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$151,429,749.90. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 190,392 shares of company stock worth $8,052,187. Insiders own 4.05% of the company's stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

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