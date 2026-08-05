Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) CFO John Schroer Sells 3,282 Shares

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) CFO John Schroer sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $86,546.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $651,813.66. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Alumis Stock Performance

Shares of ALMS remained flat at $27.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 629,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -0.69. Alumis Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.10 million. Alumis had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 2,825.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alumis Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alumis in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alumis by 300.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the first quarter worth $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alumis by 600.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Alumis during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALMS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alumis from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alumis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alumis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alumis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALMS

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

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