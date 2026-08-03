Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price indicates a potential downside of 11.50% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alumis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alumis from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.30.

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Alumis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $28.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.73. Alumis has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Alumis had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 2,825.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alumis will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alumis

In other Alumis news, insider Sanam Pangali sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $311,108. This trade represents a 31.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alumis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new position in Alumis in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alumis during the first quarter worth approximately $46,790,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis during the first quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 600.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

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