Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Insider David Goldstein Sells 2,596 Shares

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) insider David Goldstein sold 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $68,456.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,970 shares in the company, valued at $816,678.90. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Alumis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALMS remained flat at $27.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. 629,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,268. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -0.69. Alumis Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $31.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Alumis had a negative net margin of 2,825.70% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alumis Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALMS. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Alumis during the 1st quarter valued at $46,790,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,779,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Alumis by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,751,150 shares of the company's stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara Biocapital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alumis by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samsara Biocapital LLC now owns 4,801,370 shares of the company's stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,872 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALMS. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Alumis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alumis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alumis from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALMS

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

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