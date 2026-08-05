Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Insider Sanam Pangali Sells 1,364 Shares of Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) insider Sanam Pangali sold 1,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $35,968.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $257,028.39. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanam Pangali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Sanam Pangali sold 5,000 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

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Alumis Price Performance

Shares of Alumis stock remained flat at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 629,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,268. Alumis Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company's 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -0.69.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Alumis had a negative net margin of 2,825.70% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alumis Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Alumis during the first quarter valued at $2,815,000. Elmind Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alumis in the first quarter worth about $2,864,000. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alumis in the first quarter worth about $5,057,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis in the first quarter worth about $46,790,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alumis during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,648,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alumis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Alumis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alumis currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALMS

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

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